Sheffield United fans have delivered their verdict on Paul Heckingbottom’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Cardiff City.

After winning their first game under Paul Heckingbottom’s management, Sheffield United travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City this afternoon.

Both sides have enjoyed upturns in form recently. The Blades have won their last two games, while Cardiff have also won three of their last four as both sides look to rise up the table under new managers after poor starts to the campaign.

Heading into the tie, the Blades sit in 13th place, seven points away from the play-offs and a comfortable 10 away from the relegation zone. As for the Bluebirds, their recent form has taken them five points away from the drop zone, though they still sit in a disappointing 20th.

Ahead of the clash, Sheffield United’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Foderingham; Stevens, Davis, Egan, Basham, Bogle; Hourihane, Norwood, Gibbs-White; McGoldrick, Sharp (C).

Supporters moved to deliver their verdict on Heckingbottom’s selection on Twitter. This is what they had to say:

Pain — SpikeIsland (@FactsOnlyHerej) December 4, 2021

No ndiaye in squad is a bad lineup for me — Louie Powell (@LouiePowell15) December 4, 2021

Mousset back on the bench love that⚔️ — Slade⚔️ (@sufcslade) December 4, 2021

No brewdog☹ good lineup tho — 𝘓𝘶𝘤𝘢⚔🇮🇹 (@SUFCLuca) December 4, 2021

Really gutted that Brewster is still carrying his knock. Needs a good run of games and he's played really well in the last two. This team should be more than capable of doing the business though #twitterblades #sufc https://t.co/UDXYo0d19w — Matt (@MoLe_BlAdE) December 4, 2021