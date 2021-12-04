Derby County fans have delivered their verdict on Wayne Rooney’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Bristol City.

The vast majority of Derby County supporters have already accepted that this season will be ending in relegation after two points deductions, but Wayne Rooney’s side have shown they’re still hungry to pick up some scalps along the way.

Today, they face 19th placed Bristol City, and they’ll likely fancy their chances. If it wasn’t for point deductions, only one point would separate the two sides in the Championship table.

The Rams head into the tie off the back of a late defeat to QPR, while Bristol City also head into the tie off a loss, losing 2-0 to Sheffield United last weekend.

Ahead of the tie, Derby County’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Allsop; Byrne, Jagielka, Davies, Forsyth; Bird, Shinnie, Thompson, Ebosele, Knight; Lawrence (C).

Following the announcement of the side, fans delivered their verdict on Twitter. This is what they had to say:

Do my eyes deceive me? They’ve dropped Roos? He wasn’t to blame for any goal against QPR, was the defending that lost us the game, find it bizarre how after games he makes mistakes he keeps his place but after a game he doesn’t really have a lot to do, he loses it #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/ev7DsoBjeO — Derby County Statistics (@DerbyStatistics) December 4, 2021

No roos and plange on the bench 😍😍😍 https://t.co/n19WwGH3Xr — dj (@danieliwnI) December 4, 2021

allsop and fozzy? i’m going home — conor (average max bird enjoyer) (@reaIgone) December 4, 2021

Great lineup up no Roos and festy starting 😍 — harjyot bains (@bainsharjyot) December 4, 2021