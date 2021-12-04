West Brom entered this afternoon’s early kick-off against Coventry City in 4th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

West Brom’s patchy form has been their downfall this season and the Baggies have seen themselves overtaken by a more in-form QPR outfit.

The game against the Sky Blues was a chance for the Black Country outfit to climb back into 3rd place in the table. This would keep them on the coattails of Bournemouth and Fulham in the automatic promotion places.

Game details

West Brom set their stall out across the opening half, creating more chances (7-1) than their hosts. This was despite Coventry (61.6%) having much more of the possession. The Baggies exertions told and goals from Karlan Grant (20′) and a Kyle McFazdean own-goal (43′) saw them 2-0 up at the break.

Composure 😤 Karlan Grant puts the visitors in the lead! ⚽ Coventry 0-1 West Brom 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/QoWtTWcMvQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 4, 2021

🎙️ "Shouldn't stand — wouldn't stand in the Premier League with VAR." It's unfortunate for the home side! West Brom double their lead but the ball appears to be handled by Cedric Kipre and it deflects off a Coventry body into the net. 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/eFXHNxWcoP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 4, 2021

The second half saw a much quieter affair but one that mirrored the first. Coventry saw more of the ball (68.4%) but used this to create more chances (10-4) than West Brom. It was from one of these that McFazdean (83′) scored a late consolation goal. The game ended that way, West Brom heading home 2-1 winners.

Here are three West Brom players who stood out for Valerian Ismael’s side in the victory over Coventry City.

Darnell Furlong – WhoScored rating 7.61

Midfielder Furlong saw a lot of possession (3.5%) for the Baggies but his distribution (52%) was not that accurate with just 13 of his 25 passes finding their intended targets. On a more positive note, he completed two dribbles and won three headers. He also made two tackles, two clearances and five interceptions across the game.

Taylor Gardner Hickman – WhoScored rating 7.59

Young midfielder Gardner-Hickman continued to impress for the Baggies. Against the Sky Blues, he completed four dribbles – tied for most in the game. His distribution (67%) was better than average and he completed 24 of his 36 pass attempts. Defensively, he made two tackles, three clearances and three interceptions to break up Coventry play.

Karlan Grant – WhoScored rating 7.11

24-year-old attacker Grant scored his 9th goal of the season for the Baggies to open the scoring. That goal was the major part of his game with him also weighing in with 11 completed passes and one dribble from his 2.5% share of West Brom’s possession.

Data derived from the Coventry City vs West Brom match profile on the WhoScored website