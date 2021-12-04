Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has said he would “love” to return to the Australia squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Massimo Luongo has had his fair share of injuries to deal with over his career, including during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Though he has an impressive 43 Australia caps under his belt, various absences through injury have stopped that number from growing over the past two or so years, with his last call-up coming in January 2019.

Now fit again, Luongo has spoken of his desire to get back into the international side ahead of the World Cup, though insisted he isn’t expecting anything.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder said:

“Every call-up I’ve been injured.

“In the very first international window with Wednesday I was fit and I went, but every other time whether it was a two-week injury or a long injury, I wasn’t able to go.

“I’m not expecting anything but I’d love to be a part of it all, especially in a World Cup year, but I’m really not expecting anything.

“I just want to play football and get back to doing what I love doing. The rest is a bonus.”

Matters at Hillsborough

The next international break isn’t until March, so there’s plenty of time for Luongo to stake a claim for a place in the Australia squad by performing well with Sheffield Wednesday.

After a spell on the sidelines, the former QPR and Swindon Town star has featured in the last three League One games, playing all 90 minutes in ties against Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers.

The chance is there for Luongo to nail down a spot in Darren Moore’s side if he can get back to his best and remain fit as Wednesday look to make an immediate return to the Championship.