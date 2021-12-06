As per a report from Football Insider, Swansea City are looking to seal a £4million deal for League One duo Andrew Fisher and Harry Darling next month.

Swansea City manager Russel Martin is hoping to raid his former club and snatch key duo Fisher and Darling for a hefty price tag.

Martin left the Dons in the summer to join Swansea and implement his entertaining possession based philosophy there, as he had done at MK Dons. The Swans currently sit 9th in the Championship and have the highest average possession per match and accurate passes per match.

Despite their recent poor run of form Swansea have shown good signs, if Martin could bring in some of his former players in January that suit the system well, maybe Swansea could kick on and make a play-off push.

Why Fisher and Darling?

As for Fisher, Martin likes a goalkeeper who can play out from the back and is good with their feet. Fisher has proven so far in his career that he can do this to a good standard. Swansea currently have Ben Hamer as their first-choice goalkeeper, the 34-year-old is a brilliant shot stopper but maybe isn’t up to Martin’s standards when it comes to modern day goalkeeping. Fisher’s ability means that he would be able to compete with Hamer and Benda for places, also his youthfulness allows him to be a long-term replacement for Hamer.

As for Darling, the 22-year-old has been a main-stay in the Dons defence since joining from Cambridge United in January. Darling is again a player who fits like a glove into Martin’s style of play. Conceding goals has been the main problem for the Swans this year as they’ve conceded the seventh-most in the division, Darling would be a huge reinforcement to the the Swans defensive stability whilst having the license to contribute when progressively trying to work the ball up the pitch.

What could Swansea’s starting XI look like if they seal the double deal?

(3-4-3)

Fisher (GK)

Naughton

Darling

Manning

Laird

Grimes

Downes

Bidwell

Ntcham

Paterson

Piroe

Up next for Swansea City is a home game v Nottingham Forest this weekend.