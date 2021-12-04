Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has insisted he isn’t paying attention to transfer speculation amid links with Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest’s appointment of former Swansea City and England youth boss Steve Cooper saw Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster almost instantly linked with a move to the City Ground (Sunday Mirror, 07.11).

The ex-Liverpool starlet’s time at Bramall Lane hasn’t gone quite as hoped, netting only three goals in 42 games.

However, two of those have come in his last three Championship games, with Brewster putting in some encouraging performances as he looks to put a difficult first year with the Blades behind him.

Now, Brewster has opened up on the recent speculation linking him with a move to Forest.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United man revealed his full focus is on on-pitch matters, stating he doesn’t let rumours play on his mind. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Being honest, I don’t think about it.

“I just try not to think about it. I want to concentrate on my football. There is always going to be people talking but for me it was about concentrating on trying to get back into the team and to try and play because that’s what I want to do, play football.

“You hear rumours and people talking but, personally, I just switch it out and when I go home, I play the Playstation like a regular kid and I don’t try and worry what people are talking about.”

Moving forward

With transfer speculation likely to persist, Brewster will be remaining focused on the task at hand under Paul Heckingbottom’s management.

The striker’s recent goals are a promising sign for both the player and Sheffield United, giving fans a hint of exactly what he’s capable of.

It’s no secret that Brewster can be a lethal striker at this level, given his prolific spell with Swansea City, but it awaits to be seen if he can maintain his recent form and help fire the Blades up the Championship table over the Christmas period.