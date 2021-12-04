Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has said he thought he broke his jaw while blocking Fabio Carvalho’s strike against Fulham on Friday night.

The Championship’s top two sides played out a 1-1 draw on Friday night, with Fulham pegging back Bournemouth late on to ensure the points were shared.

Scott Parker’s side went ahead just after the start of the second half thanks to star striker Dominic Solanke, only for Tosin Adarbioyo to equalise in the 84th minute. However, the scoreline could have been different if it wasn’t for stalwart centre-back Steve Cook.

Shortly before half time, Cook launched himself of two goalbound strikes from Fabio Carvalho and Aleksandar Mitrovic, blocking both with his face in a heroic display of defensive desire.

Now, the popular defender has shed light on the blocks, stating it is his “dream” to defend like that.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Cook said he was more than happy to do as Parker and his coaching staff demand. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“To be honest, that’s my dream. Players want to score goals – I want to block shots, head them away and be committed.

“When I saw that chance to block it, it was perfect for me. I thought he broke my jaw to be honest! It’s hanging on by a bit of a thread at the moment. We’ve got a lot to prove but throwing yourself in front of the ball and showing your commitment – that’s what I need to do.

“It’s not going to harm my looks, so I’m not going to worry about putting my head in where it hurts!

“The manager and the staff, that’s what they demand. That’s my game, so I was happy enough to do it, it’s just a shame we couldn’t hold on.”

Cook’s return

Following a lengthy absence, Cook has started the last two games for Parker’s side.

After remaining an unused substitute against Derby County and Millwall, the experienced centre-back has played 90 minutes in both draws against Coventry City and Fulham.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to maintain his spot in the starting XI moving forward, with his Friday night heroics sure to increase his stock further.