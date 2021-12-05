As per a report from Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest are ‘casting an eye’ over free agent full-back Loris Benito.

Benito is currently training with Nottingham Forest following his release from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux earlier this year. The Swiss international has played for Aarau, FC Zurich, Benfica, Young Boys and Bordeaux during his career so far so it’s therefore evident that the 29-year-old has the capabilities to play at a high level.

Benito has represented his native Switzerland a number of times and featured in the most recent Euro’s where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Why sign Benito?

Forest currently have a shortage of options in both wing-back positions due to injuries with Max Lowe (groin) and Jordi Osei Tutu (hamstring) sidelined. Forest could be dealt another problem in the wing-back areas as reports say on loan ace Djed Spence is set to be recalled by his parent club Middlesbrough. Steve Cooper may also just want to strengthen this area as the recent performances from Gaetan Bong have been far from impressive.

Cooper’s sides always operate with a back-five meaning that the wing-backs have huge attacking and defending responsibilities in high energy demanding roles, with that lots of cover and rotation needed in these positions.

What could Forest’s starting XI look like if Benito’s handed a contract?

If Benito is handed a contract to be an extra option during the busy festive period we could see Forest line-up like this:

(3-4-3)

Samba (GK)

Benito

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Johnson

Grabban

Zinckernagel

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a trip to Swansea City in the Championship next weekend.