Coventry City fans have delivered their verdict on Mark Robins’ starting XI ahead of today’s clash with West Brom.

Heading into the tie, both sides will be determined to secure all three points to get back to winning ways. The Sky Blues still sit in the top six after a strong campaign to date but are without a win in three games, drawing three games on the bounce.

As for West Brom, their faltering form has seen them drop nine points away from the automatic spots. Valerien Ismael’s side have drawn three and lost one of their last four, leaving them in 4th. A defeat today would see them drop behind Coventry, so it will be interesting to see how the clash pans out.

Ahead of the tie, Mark Robins’ starting line up has been confirmed. Here’s how they start:

Moore; Rose, McFadzean (C), Dabo; Kane, Hamer, Sheaf, O’Hare, Maatsen; Godden, Gyokeres.

Following the confirmation of the side, Coventry City fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Dabo at CB 😴 Rather an unfit Hyam — Callum (@Cal_PUSB) December 4, 2021

Good to have Hamer and Rose back, strong side! Come on boys #PUSB https://t.co/anutmzxZWz — Robbie Fisk (@FiskRobbie) December 4, 2021

Dabo in a back 3 doesn’t give me particularly strong hope https://t.co/YrADJCZXra — Max Marziano (@MaxMarziano1) December 4, 2021

Wouldn’t of started Dabo, would of gone with Kelly today too but Mark knows what he’s doing, big big game today. A win today will not only make us believe but will start making others believe that we are seriously in the promotion mix #PUSB https://t.co/03qWHADqxM — PSB Group (@psb_group) December 4, 2021

Right – that’s our strongest team. Let’s do this! 💪 — Lee Roberts (@skybluelee76) December 4, 2021