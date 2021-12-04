Coventry City fans have delivered their verdict on Mark Robins’ starting XI ahead of today’s clash with West Brom.

Coventry City travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom in the Championship at lunchtime today.

Heading into the tie, both sides will be determined to secure all three points to get back to winning ways. The Sky Blues still sit in the top six after a strong campaign to date but are without a win in three games, drawing three games on the bounce.

As for West Brom, their faltering form has seen them drop nine points away from the automatic spots. Valerien Ismael’s side have drawn three and lost one of their last four, leaving them in 4th. A defeat today would see them drop behind Coventry, so it will be interesting to see how the clash pans out.

Ahead of the tie, Mark Robins’ starting line up has been confirmed. Here’s how they start:

Moore; Rose, McFadzean (C), Dabo; Kane, Hamer, Sheaf, O’Hare, Maatsen; Godden, Gyokeres.

Following the confirmation of the side, Coventry City fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say: