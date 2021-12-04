West Brom fans have delivered their verdict on Valerien Ismael’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Coventry City.

Both West Brom and Coventry City will be determined to take all three points from today’s lunchtime clash at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have slipped away from Fulham and Bournemouth in the automatic promotion spots, sitting in 4th place without a win in four games. Valerien Ismael’s side have been held to two 0-0 draws against Nottingham Forest and Blackpool in their last two games.

As for Coventry, they could jump above West Brom if they can secure a victory. Mark Robins’ side are on a run of three consecutive draws and could drop out of the play-off spots if they fail to win and Stoke City pick up a win.

Ahead of the clash, West Brom’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Johnstone; Kipre, Bartley (C), Clarke; Furlong, Gardner-Hickman, Mowatt, Townsend; Diangana, Robinson, Grant.

Upon the confirmation of Ismael’s side, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

WHAT A TEAM 😍 — Elliot 🇧🇼 (@ElliotKnowsBall) December 4, 2021

TAYLOR GARDNER HICKMANNNN — Jayden (@Jayden_WBA) December 4, 2021

State of that team and bench hahahahaha https://t.co/OL93MZPukX — Alex (@Algore1990) December 4, 2021

Lack of goals in the team? No probs. I’ll just play 6 defenders. https://t.co/TDiCOzLc3y — Joe (@JoeFairfax) December 4, 2021