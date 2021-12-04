Fulham left it late to salvage a draw against fellow Championship promotion candidates Bournemouth on Friday evening.

Marco Silva’s side knew going into the game that just a draw would see them remain top of the Championship table. The Cottagers managed just that as they scored late on to gain a well deserved point from the game.

The first-half was very entertaining whilst neither side managed to break the deadlock. A combination of a solid Cherries defence and an unbeatable Mark Travers denied Fulham from taking any of their many chances.

Straight from the second-half restart Fulham found themselves behind as Dominic Solanke rounded off a well worked move straight from the training ground.

Fulham had an astounding 24 shots throughout the game with the majority coming in the second-half as the Cottagers were persistent in trying to equalise.

Eventually, Fulham did find the goal they were looking for through an unlikely scorer, Tosin Adarabioyo headed home in the 84th minute to get his first Fulham goal.

Plenty of Fulham fans were quick to praise tricky winger Neeskens Kebano after the game, as he produced an impressive display.

See here what the fans had to say on twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance:

Agreed.The Boa Effect is paying off on Kebano he has been playing out of skin electric… He is finally allowed to attack with freedom and you can see he is a different player on the pitch. Boa Effect is clear to see. Chains have been released. #Boa #Effect #FFC @luisboamorte11 — Benny (@BRBrooks91) December 4, 2021

Kebano or something like that,that player is a big thread to the opponents — MOTHALANE 12 (@MOTHALANE) December 4, 2021

Neeskens Kebano …..take a bow ! . Unplayable at times last night. That piece of skill early on (4th min ?) worth the admission money alone ! 👏👏👏👏👏 …if Ronaldo had done it we’d be seeing on repeat for evermore ! #ffc #coyw #UTF #believe — Stuart Shearing (@StuartShearing1) December 4, 2021

I'm convinced we've developed some form of tech that let's Boa play Kebano like he's on fifa, there's no other explanation 😅 the lads on 🔥🔥 #ffc — Cal (@IntemperateGent) December 4, 2021

📍Fulham 1-1 AFC Bournemouth Second time I’ve seen this fixture but this time in a division below. An exciting fast-paced first-half but after the Cherries scored the opener seconds into minute 46, they were happy to sit back and invite pressure. Neeskens Kebano MOTM easy. pic.twitter.com/eK2kFAiiP4 — Tom Cameron (@tomcameronn) December 3, 2021