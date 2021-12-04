Preston North End could loan out Josh Harrop this winter.

Preston North End want the attacking midfielder to get some games under his belt, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Harrop, 25, is yet to feature for the Lilywhites this term and isn’t registered in their squad.

He has been unlucky with injuries over recent times and may head out the exit door in the upcoming January transfer window.

Read: Preston North End goalkeeper is a wanted man

Current situation

Harrop still has another couple of years left on his contract with Preston but hasn’t played at all this season.

He made the move to Deedpale in 2017 from Manchester United and has made 94 appearances for them in all competitions since then, chipping in with 13 goals.

The former England youth international spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Ipswich Town.

Preston gave him the green light to move to Portman Road just over 12 months ago and he went on to play 15 times for the Tractor Boys.

More about him

Harrop is from Stockport and rose up through Manchester United’s academy.

He made one appearance for their first-team and scored in it against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



Read: Former Preston North End boss was looked at by Championship side

What next?

It will be interesting to see if there are any takers for Harrop next month.

He needs to get some minutes somewhere to help get his career back on track.