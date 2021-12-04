AFC Bournemouth drew 1-1 away from home against fellow title challengers Fulham in Championship action on Friday evening.

The Cherries travelled to the capital to face Marco Silva’s Fulham in a match where either side could’ve finished the game in first position.

It was also former Fulham player and manager Scott Parker’s first time back at Craven Cottage since leaving in the summer.

Fans witnessed an exciting first half with both sides looking a threat in front of goal. However, neither managed to break the deadlock, thanks to a heroic double block from Cherries captain Steve Cook who threw himself in the way of two goal-bound shots.

It was Parker’s side who managed to open the scoring through Dominic Solanke, the goal came straight from the training ground as a few routine passes straight from kick-off saw the 24-year-old score his 16th of the campaign.

Bournemouth took a defensive approach to the rest of the second-half trying to see out their lead, but were beaten late on as Cottagers defender Tosin Adarabioyo equalise to salvage a point for Fulham.

Plenty of Cherries fans were quick to hail the performance of their captain Cook after he made the outstanding double block in the first half and managed to keep current Championship top scorer Alexander Mitrovic off the score sheet.

See here what the fans had to say about the 30-year-old on Twitter:

Cookie. No competition. He was phenomenal. I love that man. He shows he actually gives a damn, and never stops working hard. There are not many players like that around. — Sam L (@SAMDL21) December 4, 2021

Steve Cook absolute outstanding performance.Lack of game time didn't show. Played with all of his experience atrue cherries legend.Well done Cookie

🍒 — Tony. Sillince (@TSillince) December 3, 2021

Got to be Cookie he was just winning everything left right centre. Glad to see him back and enjoying it out there. For me it's 100% Cookie — Kaine (@Kaineg16) December 3, 2021

Cookie all day long! Saved two attempts whilst on the floor – Man’s got skills! — Schwabbie (@Schwabbie1978) December 4, 2021

Only one man in the frame captain Cook he was magnificent. — Kevin Lewis (@kevinmlewis62) December 3, 2021