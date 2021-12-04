Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley is expected to leave this winter.

Preston North End have received contact from a League One and a League Two club about his availability in January, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Ripley, 28, is down the pecking order at Deepdale behind Daniel Iverson and Declan Rudd.

He has recently been on loan at Salford City and played nine times for Gary Bowyer’s side in all competitions.

Current situation

Ripley is out of contract at the end of the season and will become a free agent next summer as it stands.

He has been with Preston since January 2019 but has mainly been a back-up during his time in Lancashire.

The stopper has played just 10 times for the Championship outfit since his move there.

Career to date

The former England youth international was on the books at Blackburn Rovers as a youngster before he switched to Middlesbrough.

He went on to play three times for Boro’s first-team but spent the majority of his time at the Riverside Stadium out on loan.

Ripley had spells at Oxford United, Bradford City, Ostersunds, Motherwell, Burton Albion, Bury and Accrington Stanley before leaving on a permanent basis for Preston.

What next?

It appears his time with Frankie McAvoy’s side is coming to an end soon and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going next.

Could Salford make a move to lure him back to the North West?