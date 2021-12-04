Peterborough United are keen on Burton Albion midfielder Tom O’Connor.

Peterborough United are tracking the Irishman ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by the Mirror.

O’Connor, 22, has caught the eye in League One with the Brewers so far this season.

The holding midfielder signed for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side over the summer on a free transfer.

Read: Burton Albion boss hasn’t spoken to fellow League One side

Impressive

He has since scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions this season but his side could face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

Career so far

O’Connor started his career at Southampton and linked up with the Premier League side as a youngster in 2015.

He never made a senior appearance for the Saints but was a regular for their development squad.

The Republic of Ireland youth international spent the past two seasons out on loan at Gillingham before he was released at the end of June.

Read: Former Peterborough United midfielder retires aged 34

Peterborough’s situation

Peterborough are currently 22nd in the Championship and are four points from safety.

Darren Ferguson’s side have had a tough start to life back in the third tier and have won just four games in their opening 20.

However, the January transfer window gives them an opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

O’Connor is the latest player to be linked with the Posh and it will be interesting to see if they launch a swoop for him this winter.