Burnley could rekindle their interest in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to a report by The Mirror.

Burnley are ‘long-term’ admirers of the Championship centre-back.

Sean Dyche’s side see him as a potential replacement for James Tarkowski, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Worrall, 24, is a wanted man in the Premier League and is believed to be on Everton and Newcastle United’s radar as well.

The Mirror claim West Ham United and Leicester City have had bids rejected for him in the past, whilst Brentford eyed a move for him last summer before they opted for Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic.

Career to date

Worrall has been on the books at Nottingham Forest for his whole career to date but the Reds could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

He has made 153 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with three goals from the back.

His contract at the City Ground expires in 2024 so Steve Cooper’s side are in a good position with him.

Other spells

Worrall had a loan spell away from Forest at Dagenham and Redbridge in 2016 to get some experience under his belt.

He also spent the 2018/19 season at Rangers and made 32 appearances for the Glasgow side before heading back to his parent club.

What now?

It is no surprise to see the defender attracting top flight interest but his focus will be on his side’s game against Peterborough United today.