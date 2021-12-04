Blackburn Rovers host local rivals Preston North End in Championship action this weekend.

The two sides sit at opposite ends of the table with Rovers in 5th spot whilst Preston are down in 17th position.

Despite the contrast in recent form between the Lancashire clubs, their past encounters have shown that anybody can win on derby day.

Tony Mowbray’s side have emerged as early play-off contenders this season and go into the game full of confidence as they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run.

Frankie McAvoy’s outfit will also be confident going into the match, as last time out they impressively came from behind to salvage a draw against Fulham.

Team News

Attacking starlets Bradley Dack (knee), Ian Poveda (ankle) and Sam Gallagher (calf) will be unavailable for Saturday’s fixture.

Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could feature but remains a doubt as Mowbray reported that the Belgian is “touch and go” as he recovers from an injury to his abdominal muscles against Stoke City last weekend.

Key defender Daniel Ayala is back in contention for a starting spot as he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury. Mowbray added:

“He’s potentially available for the squad and that’s a positive for me because this team has looked better with Daniel in it”

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Kaminski

Lenihan

Ayala

Wharton

Nyambe

Travis

Rothwell

Pickering

Buckley

Khadra

Brereton-Diaz

Following a huge win away against Stoke last Saturday, fans won’t be expecting many changes. It’s evident that Mowbray likes having Ayala in his side so, if fit enough, many will expect the Spaniard to start. Also if fit, Rovers fans will expect to see experienced shot-stopper Kaminski back between the sticks.

The match is at Ewood Park and kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.