Swansea City are hoping to land MK Dons duo Andrew Fisher and Harry Darling in a £4million double deal next month, Football Insider have revealed.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is plotting a double raid of his former club in next month’s January transfer window.

The Swans boss has enjoyed a fine start to life in Wales, with his side currently sitting in 9th-place of the Championship table after the opening 20 games of the campaign.

Having made his managerial name with League One side MK Dons, Martin is now looking at his former club for a couple of January recruits in Darling and Fisher – Fisher is Dons’ no.1 choice keeper and has featured 18 times in League One this season, keeping five clean sheets.

Darling meanwhile is a centre-back and he too has featured 18 times in the league this campaign.

Martin’s philosophy

Martin has a distinct style of football – lots of passing and progressive build up making for an overall attractive style of football.

Football Insider’s report suggesting that he wants to bring some of his old MK Dons boys to Swansea suggests that the two can compliment his philosophy, and help progress what he’s currently building at the Welsh club.

Swansea’s current keeper Ben Hamer has impressed this season, and Martin wants to tie the 34-year-old down to a new deal. Fisher will no doubt be seen as his long-term successor, whilst Darling could easily slot into the defence and potentially replace the likes of Ryan Bennett or Kyle Naughton later down the line too.

Up next for the Swans is a trip to Middlesbrough this afternoon.