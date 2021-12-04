Carlisle United are making plans for the January transfer window.

Carlisle United are keen to bolster their ranks and have drawn up a list of targets, as per a report by the News and Star.

The Cumbrians have had a tough first-half of the season and are only a point above the relegation zone.

Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic sit below them.

First window under new boss

Keith Millen is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge at Brunton Park and will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The former Bristol City manager was chosen as the man to replace Chris Beech in late October and has since won three games in eight.

‘Got a list’….

Millen has said: “We’ve got a list, we’ve identified (players)– it’s important we’ve got a profile of the types of players we need.

“I don’t just want to collect players for the sake of it. We try and identify the types of players we feel would help and strengthen us.

“Then you must come up with a list, because the idea is to have maybe someone at the top of your list who you’ve got to really push for, and then as you go down the list they might become cheaper or easier to come by.

“We’ve got lists of a certain profile of players you want, [though] it does tend to change as the days go by. You have to have feelers out there.”



What next?

Carlisle have a hectic festive schedule ahead as they look to rise away from danger.

They have a distraction from league football today and take on Shrewsbury Town at home in the FA Cup.

A place in the third round for when Premier League/Championship awaits the winner.