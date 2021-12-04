Hull City are being linked with a move for Bursaspor’s Emirhan Aydoğan.

Hull City have been credited with an interest in the midfielder by Turkish news outlet Bursa TV.

Aydoğan, 24, has been on the books at Bursaspor for his whole career to date.

The Tigers are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and he is believed to be preparing for the January transfer window.

Read: Hull City expecting to be busy in January

Career to date

Aydoğan joined Bursaspor as a youngster in 2009 and rose up through the academy there.

He was handed his first-team debut in May 2016 against Osmanlispor.

The former Turkey youth international has since gone on to make 73 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists.

He has also had loan spells away at Bandırmaspor, Yeşil Bursa SK and İnegölspor to gain experience.

Current situation

Aydoğan’s contract at Bursaspor expires in 2024.

They play their football in the Turkish second tier these days and are currently sat in 15th place.

Read: Hull City takeover believed to be edging closer, according to reporter

What next?

It is likely that Hull will be linked with a few Turkish players if Ilicali’s takeover goes through.

The Tigers have been in good form in the league recently and have won their last four games to rise out the relegation zone.

Grant McCann’s side are away to Reading today as they hunt for win number five in a row.