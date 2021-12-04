QPR goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney has joined Stratford Town on loan.

QPR have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door, as announced by their official club website.

Mahoney, 19, has joined the non-league side on a deal until January.

He could make his debut for his new club this afternoon against Lowestoft Town.

Read: QPR keen on Premier League winger

Other loan

Mahoney spent time on loan at Bath City earlier this season to get some experience under his belt.

He ended up making two appearances for the National League South side before heading back to his parent club.

Career to date

Mahoney started his career in the academy at Wycombe Wanderers before switching to the Hoops in 2012.

He has since risen up through the ranks with the R’s and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

Under-23s

The stopper has stepped up into the Under-23s side over recent times.

QPR’s development squad are managed by former Portsmouth and Coventry City striker Paul Hall.

Read: QPR man open to extending stay with League One side in January

New temporary home

Mahoney will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt for Stratford over the festive period.

They play their football in the Southern League Premier Division Central and are managed by ex-QPR assistant boss Tim Flowers.

They have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Liam O’Brien, Lewis Wilson and Jaanai Gordon.