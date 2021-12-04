Charlton Athletic are through to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Gateshead last night.

Charlton Athletic saw off the non-league side 2-0 with two goals from Jayden Stockley.

Their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, sent this message to supporters on Twitter after the game (see tweet below).

Great FA cup win tonight for our Lads. 2 more for Stockley! 💥💥 Looking forward to a full Valley Tuesday against Ipswich #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) December 3, 2021

The Addicks’ chief was delighted with the win and also praised Stockley.

Read: Charlton Athletic caretaker boss provides Mason Burstow injury update

Events of the game

Yesterday had the potential to be a banana skin for Charlton but they fielded a strong side and put in a professional performance.

Gateshead held them for the first half an hour before Stockley struck to give his side a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The visitors then made it two in the second-half have to put their name into the hat for the third round.

Premier League and Championship sides will now enter the competition and it will be interesting to see who the Addicks get.

Read: Charlton Athletic defender sends message to teammate

What next?

Johnnie Jackson’s side have got their two cup games out the way this week now and their attentions can now switch back to the league.

They lost their last League One game 1-0 away to Shrewsbury Town and will be eager to bounce back from that.

Next up for the London club is a home clash against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, followed by another match at the Valley versus Cambridge United next weekend.