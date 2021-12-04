Nottingham Forest are ‘running the rule’ over free agent left-back Loris Benito, as per Nottinghamshire Live.

Benito, 29, is a free agent following his release from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux earlier this year. A Swiss international, Benito has previously represented the likes of FC Zurich, Benfica and Young Boyd too, but this week he’s been in training with Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

Cooper is currently low on left-back options following Max Lowe’s injury, leaving Gaetan Bong as the next best option in that position.

Nottinghamshire Live report that Forest are ‘casting an eye’ over Benito in training, ahead of potentially offering the Swiss a deal.

Who is Benito?

Benito has never played in England before. But he’s a player with good experience at good levels of the game – he’s won the Swiss title twice with Young Boys in the past and also the Portuguese league title with Benfica too.

He’s also represented Switzerland five times, playing in the Nations League and the Euro 2020 campaign with his nation where they reached the quarter-finals.

What could he bring to Nottingham Forest?

Cover. Forest need cover in the left-back position with Lowe sidelined, and Benito could also provide cover in the full-back department as a whole with Jordi Osei-Tutu still sidelined and Djed Spence looking as though he’s on his way back to Middlesbrough in the New Year.

Overall it seems like a good move for Forest. Benito is unproven in England but he’s a player with good experience, and Cooper will get a good chance to look over the Swiss in training before making a decision.

Up next for Forest is a Championship clash v Peterborough United later this afternoon.