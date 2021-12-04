Released Bournemouth man Jack Wilshere is being eyed by Wrexham.

The National League side are lining up an ambitious contract offer for the midfielder, according to a report by Football Insider.

Wilshere, 29, is a free agent after being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

He has since been training with his former club Arsenal as he keeps up his fitness levels.

Last season in the Championship

Wilshere spent last season at Bournemouth and made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries.

However, his contract expired at the end of June and they decided not to hand him an extension.

Career to date

Wilshere made his name at Arsenal but has struggled with injuries throughout his career to date.

He played 197 games for the Gunners in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

The midfielder also had a loan spell away at Bolton Wanderers during the 2009/10 season in the Premier League.

Recent years

Wilshere cut ties with Arsenal in 2018 and then spent three years on the books at West Ham United.

However, he only managed to make 19 appearances during that time for the Hammers.

Wrexham move?

The ambitious non-league side are owned by American celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and signing Wilshere would certainly raise some eyebrows.

They are currently 7th in the National League table and are inside the Play-Offs on goal difference.