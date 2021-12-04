Manchester United are keen on former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber to become their assistant manager.

Manchester United want him as Ralf Rangnick’s number two, as per a report by The Sun.

Struber, 44, managed Barnsley in the Championship from November 2019 to October 2020.

He is currently in charge of MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Read: Barnsley defender Mads Andersen delivers verdict on new boss Poya Asbaghi

The Austrian boss knows Rangnick from working with him at Red Bull Salzburg and they could now reunite at Old Trafford.

Barnsley spell

Struber worked at Wolfsberger before he landed the Tykes’ job and was a bit of an unknown quantity when he rocked up at Oakwell.

The Yorkshire club were struggling at the foot of the table but he managed to keep them up against the odds in his first season.

He then stayed for the opening couple of months of the past campaign before New York Red Bulls came calling.

Struber was replaced by Valerien Ismael last term and Barnsley ended up getting into the Play-Offs.

Read: Barnsley boss provides Aapo Halme injury update

Career to date

The former midfielder spent his playing career in Austria at Austria Salzburg, LASK and Admira Wacker before delving into the coaching world.

He worked as a coach at Red Bull Salzburg at various youth levels before landing managerial roles at FC Liefering and Wolfsbeger.

Struber was then a hit when he came to Barnsley and has since guided New York Red Bulls into the MLS Play-Offs this year. However, a move to Manchester United could be on the cards now.