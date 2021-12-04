Table-toppers Fulham welcomed 2nd-placed Bournemouth to Craven Cottage last night, where the tie ended level at 1-1.

Scott Parker faced his former side on Friday night in a game which lived up to it’s expectations.

After winning just one of their last five outings, Bournemouth were keen to improve their recent form in order to close the gap on the league leaders while also trying to create a bigger gap between them and 3rd-placed QPR.

The first-half was as end-to-end as you’re going to get, as Dominic Solanke came close as he dragged his effort wide of the post while one-on-one with the keeper, followed by some heroics at the other end by captain Steve Cook, who made an outstanding double block with his chest to prevent Aleksandar Mitrovic then Fabio Carvalho from putting the Whites ahead.

Bournemouth had one of the best starts to a second-half in Championship history, as an exceptional kick-off tactic worked a treat and Solanke netted his 16th league goal of the season after just five seconds after the restart.

From then on, Parker decided to try and see out the game with a defensive approach, as Fulham dominated possession for the remainder of the game.

The piles of pressure from Marco Silva’s side finally paid off, as centre-half Tosin Adarabioyo rose the highest in the box to head home on 84 minutes to bring the tie level.

And that was it from Craven Cottage, the gap between the two sides remain at just one point at the top of the pile.

After the draw, Bournemouth fans were full of mixed emotions, and this is how some of them reacted after the full time whistle:

