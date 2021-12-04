Rotherham Untied advanced to the 3rd round of the FA Cup last night following a 1-0 win against Stockport County.

Rotherham United had just reached a club record of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions on Tuesday evening as they beat Port Vale on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy after a 1-1 draw in normal time, and they were looking to extend that run coming into the game as heavy favourites.

The Stockport County fans came in their numbers to the New York Stadium as they sold out their full allocation of just over 2,600, which was over half of the home attendance.

The first-half consisted of end-to-end drama as the fixture looked to prove a feisty one, as expected after Stockport County’s 5-3 triumph over Bolton Wanderers over two weeks ago.

The Millers however showed their difference in quality, as club top-scorer Michael Smith netted his 15th goal of the season in the 43rd minute of the tie, succeeding a great move from Paul Warne’s side.

Despite constant threat throughout the second-half from the away side, including a goal disallowed for offside, Smith’s first-half strike was the only goal of the evening.

The win extends the Millers’ unbeaten record to 18 games, and as well as that, they made sure their name is in the hat for the FA Cup 3rd round draw on Monday evening where they will have a chance at a big tie with Championship and Premier League teams entering the competition.

Notwithstanding the victory, Rotherham United fans didn’t let Stockport County’s performance go unnoticed, as many fans were quick to praise the National League side. Here’s how some Millers fans reacted to the game on Twitter:

Through to the next round, but full credit to @StockportCounty! — Joshua (@JoshuaJPE) December 3, 2021

Credit to Stockport! — Alan Benton (@alanbenton111) December 3, 2021

Fair play to #stockportcounty tonight. We’re 18 unbeaten, smashed the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich and they gave us a much better game. We weren’t at it but a lot down to their pressing and endeavour imo #rufc — Neil Jones (@Jona77) December 3, 2021

Far from a classic. Thought Stockport were the better team. Still, another clean sheet and in the hat for Round 3 #rufc — Jamie Gosling (@Jgosling74) December 3, 2021

Hard fought win, we didn't really get going but fair play to #stockportcounty, players gave it a real go and their fans were outstanding all game, quality and good luck in the league 👏👏👏 #rufc — Kev Johnson (@kevjohnson77) December 3, 2021