Paul Warne has had his say on the possibility of Rotherham United keeping hold of loanee Will Grigg in January.

Rotherham United signed Sunderland striker Will Grigg on a season-long-loan in the final minutes of the summer 2021 transfer window as they bolstered their already strong attack.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at MK Dons and netted eight goals after failing to hit the ground running at his parent club.

Grigg was most known for his goal scoring self when at Wigan Athletic, where he smashed in 65 goals in all competitions, which he has failed to carry over to his other clubs since leaving the Latics.

The veteran has netted 6 goals in 14 appearances for the Millers this season, two of them coming in the league and the other four coming in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Although he hasn’t had the spotlight in terms of scoring due to striker partner Michael Smith running rampant, Grigg has shown great hold-up play and desire to win the ball back after losing possession, which impresses the Rotherham United coaching staff massively.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Warne delivered an evaluation of the striker’s future, and that he has other plans lined-up should he be recalled. He said

“I’m not aware of any inclination from Sunderland to take him back,” said manager Paul Warne as he prepares his side for Friday night’s home FA Cup second-round clash with National League Stockport County.

“However, I’m always aware of the fact that it might happen, so we have to have other things lined up.

“I think Will (Grigg) is keen to stay.

“He’s enjoying it, he’s scored goals and he gets treated really well. He enjoys training and being part of something.”

Grigg’s Sunderland contract is up at the end of the season, and there is no doubt the front-man will be looking to impress his peers to earn a contract either at his parent club or at any other club that comes calling, including Rotherham United.

What’s next for the Millers?

Rotherham United host Gillingham in League One at the New York Stadium on Tuesday evening in a 7:45pm kick-off.