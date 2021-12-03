Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott has admitted a lack of game time has been “massively” frustrating since joining the club in the summer.

Joe Pigott was one of Ipswich Town’s many new recruits in the summer, joining after a successful time with AFC Wimbledon.

However, the striker’s time at Portman Road hasn’t started quite as he would have hoped. The former Charlton Athletic man has seen limited action, playing only 383 minutes of League One football since the start of the season.

Six of his 10 League One outings have come off the bench, remaining an unused substitute on six occasions as well.

Now, Pigott has provided honest insight into how frustrating his start to life at Ipswich Town has been. As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, the striker voiced his desire to get some more minutes after a tough spell at Portman Road to date.

“Massively”, Pigott responded when asked how frustrating his time with the club has been so far.

“In all honesty I absolutely hate it, but I’m just happy to get as many minutes as I can. You just want to get out there. Hopefully, I can get some more minutes on Saturday.

“You want to build rhythm as a player because that’s when everything starts to come naturally, once you get it. It’s been tough but hopefully, it can come.”

Up next for Pigott and co

An FA Cup meeting with League Two side Barrow could present Pigott with a chance to get back into the starting XI.

Four of his eight starts this season have come in cup competitions, so it awaits to be seen if Cook gives him a chance to show what he can do against Mark Cooper’s side on Saturday.

Macauley Bonne has been Cook’s go-to option at the top of the pitch so far this season. Conor Chaplin has also seen a good amount of game time, while Sone Aluko has also featured.