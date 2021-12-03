Cardiff City host Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

The Blades, who recently appointed Paul Heckingbottom as first-team manager after the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, have won two on the bounce and haven’t conceded in their last three games, as improvement is becoming evident compared to their earlier start to the season.

Since appointing Steve Morison until the end of the season, the Bluebirds have won three and lost two in the league, the three wins becoming in their last four outings.

Here we look at the latest Sheffield United team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom provided an update on John Fleck and injuries.

Fleck, after recently collapsing against Reading, has been back to the training ground on the grass and has been given the ‘all clear as such from the specialist.’ The Blades boss is hoping to introduce the midfielder to full training next week.

After picking up knocks, Heckingbottom has admitted he’s unsure on the fitness of Rhian Brewster and Oliver Norwood, saying:

“We’re going to give them right until the end [Brewster and Norwood]. We haven’t risked anything with them as of yet so we will see how they get on in the last 24 hours.”

Oliver McBurnie and Lys Mousset have trained all week and are beginning to get back to full fitness.

Goalkeeping duo Michael Verrips (concussion) and Robin Olsen (muscle) are both ‘still recovering,’ while Sander Berge is ‘medically fit’ but hasn’t had a lot of minutes.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Davies

Stevens

Bogle

Norwood

Hourihane

Gibbs-White

Sharp

Brewster

After a great win at home to Bristol City last time out, little changes should be expected. Brewster will look to keep his place after netting his first league goal at Bramall Lane, whilst Billy Sharp will want a starting XI spot after also scoring in that win.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.