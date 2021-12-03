Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher will be absent once again as Tony Mowbray’s side face Preston North End this weekend.

The former Southampton striker has enjoyed a successful campaign this season, scoring five goals and laying on three assists for Blackburn Rovers.

However, after playing through injury at times, Gallagher was forced off in Rovers’ victory over Derby County. Since then, the 26-year-old has remained sidelined, watching on as Tony Mowbray’s side took 10 points from a possible 15 in November.

Now, with Blackburn Rovers preparing for this weekend’s clash against Preston North End, an update has emerged on Gallagher.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray has insisted that he doesn’t want to gamble on the forward’s fitness, stating that risking a reoccurrence could lead to another six weeks on the sidelines.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t feel I need to gamble with Sam and bring him back a week earlier than I need to.

“We’ll give him another week to get ready for Bournemouth rather than have him training for one day, half a day and then throwing him in.

“If he breaks down again then he could be out for another six weeks, so we’ll ease him into training and hopefully have him ready for Bournemouth.”

In his absence…

Since Gallagher has been ruled out, Mowbray has deployed a few different systems.

The last two games has seen a switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan leading the line against Peterborough United while Reda Khadra took Dolan’s place vs Stoke City.

It will be interesting to see who is selected up front for this weekend’s derby day clash. Not only that, but it also awaits to be seen if Mowbray persists with the 3-4-1-2 once Gallagher returns, having won both games since switching to the formation.