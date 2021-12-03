Bournemouth’s summer target Freddie Woodman could be made available for loan by Newcastle United, it has emerged.

Freddie Woodman ended up remaining with Newcastle United in the summer, with the absences of Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka opening the door for him to get a first-team shot.

It could have ended differently though, with Bournemouth attempting to sign him on loan in the summer. A deal failed to materialise though, but Woodman could yet depart St. James’ Park on a temporary basis.



As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has said they will evaluate the possibility of loaning out “one of the younger guys” in January, with the report stating Woodman could be loaned out.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“In terms of the goalkeepers, we’ve got a really talented group of keepers.

“It was unfortunate that both the experienced goalkeepers were injured, and it probably meant that opportunities for one of the younger guys to go on loan was then potentially stopped.

“That’s something we will evaluate in January, because we don’t want to harm anyone’s development.”

Time to reignite the pursuit?

Woodman has previously starred at Championship level, keeping 34 clean sheets in 95 games while on loan with Swansea City.

Though his time with Newcastle’s first-team didn’t go quite as hoped, Woodman has shown he can impress in the second-tier and he could be a valuable addition to Scott Parker’s squad as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Parker’s current goalkeeper options at Bournemouth consist of Mark Travers, Orjan Nyland and Will Dennis. Travers has been the go-to in between the sticks so far, while Nyland has been his deputy for much of the campaign.

It awaits to be seen if Bournemouth would still be interested in a deal, but it could be a deal worth exploring at the very least.