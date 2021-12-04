Doncaster Rovers have begun the process of recruiting a new first-team manager following the sacking of Richie Wellens.

Doncaster Rovers confirmed that boss Richie Wellens was relieved off his duties at the club on Thursday.

After making 199 appearances for the club, the 41-year-old was given the Rovers job following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season after a short stint as manager of Salford City.

In his career, Wellens has also managed Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town, where he hadn’t shown anything special, but it was still enough to encourage the Doncaster Rovers board to appoint him.

On the account of the club parting ways with Wellens, the club have confirmed on Friday that they have began the process of recruiting a new first-team boss, while Gary McSheffrey will take over until the appointment of a new manager.

Rovers’ start to the season

After the departure of Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday early this year, it has all gone downhill for Doncaster Rovers, who were well in promotion contention last season.

However, this season, they find themselves in 23rd-place, with just three league wins on the board throughout the whole campaign.

The Rovers are the lowest scorers in the division with 11 goals, six less than bottom of the league Crewe Alexandra.

To add to the already abysmal stats, the -23 goal difference accumulated is also the lowest in the league, as one point is what is preventing Doncaster Rovers from being bottom of the pile.

What next for the struggling side?

The Rovers need a big turnaround, and it could start this weekend as they face Mansfield Town in the FA Cup second round on Saturday afternoon in a 3:00pm kick-off.