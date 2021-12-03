QPR have been hit with the news that striker Lyndon Dykes will unavailable for their clash with Stoke City on Sunday.

West London Sport have reported that Scottish international Lyndon Dykes is yet to recover from an ankle injury that he picked up last month, and was set back further during training for the Scottish international team.

Rangers’ joint-top-scorer has sat out their previous three league outings, which were wins against Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town.

Dykes was always going to be a big miss for QPR, but former Premier League strikers Charlie Austin and Andre Gray have no doubt stepped in and impressed,

Dykes’ start to the season

QPR find themselves in an impressive 3rd-place, and the Scottish international has played his part in the run-in.

In 15 league appearances appearances, Dykes has scored six goals, which is level with star man Ilias Chair as top-scorer at the club.

The striker will be looking to beat his tally of 12 which he reached in his first year for the R’s last season, and he looks very much on track to do so.

Other team news

Charlie Austin is being assessed ahead of Sunday’s tie after picking up a knock to his knee in the 2-1 win over Derby County on Monday.

Albert Adomah, Moses Odubajo, Andre Dozzell and Stefan Johansen also picked up knocks in that tie are were due to be assessed Friday evening.

The game kicks-off at 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon, with the tie live on Sky Sports Main Event.