Sheffield United midfielder Frankie Maguire has joined Bradford Park Avenue on loan.

Sheffield United have announced the deal on their official development squad Twitter account.

The Blades have recalled Oliver Arblaster from his loan at Bradford Park Avenue and the non-league side have acted fast to replace him with one of his teammates.

Maguire, 18, is leaving Bramall Lane on loan for the first time in his career.

Career to date

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Sheffield United and has been a regular for the club at various youth levels over recent years.

Maguire has most recently made the step up into their Under-18s but has now been given the green light to go out and get some senior football experience under his belt.

He is no relation to former Blade and current Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire.

New temporary home

Bradford Park Avenue have had a tough start to the new season and have won just three times this term.

Mark Bower’s side are currently 14th in the league and will be hoping their latest midfield recruit can inspire them to rise up the table over the festive period.

Other players out on loan

Sheffield United have a few players currently out on loan such as Jordan Amissah (Guiseley), Harry Boyes (Solihull Moors), Kacper Łopata (Southend United), George Broadbent (Rochdale) and Daniel Jebbison (Burton Albion).