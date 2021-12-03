Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has been offered a new contract by the Pilgrims, it has been revealed.

Brendan Galloway joined Plymouth Argyle earlier this summer, making the move after his release from Luton Town.

Since then, the former Everton youngster has been a mainstay in Ryan Lowe’s starting XI. Galloway has played 16 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists in the process.

However, the defender was forced off in the first-half of the Pilgrims’ 3-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers, and it has now emerged that the injury has brought an end to his season.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Lowe ruled out the chances of Galloway playing again after undergoing surgery.

“He has had an operation,” Lowe confirmed.

“He has had his patellar tendon restructured so it’s a long, long road for Brendan. I don’t really know the timescale but I think it could be six to eight months potentially so he definitely won’t kick another ball this season.

“He’s in good spirits. The operation went well. He went and saw the best specialist there is, Sam Church, up in London.

“He has been treated well, he’s recovering now and we are with him all the way until he has recovered properly.”

Despite the blow, Argyle will be sticking by the defender, offering him a new 18-month contract at Home Park. Lowe confirmed the defender is set to put pen to paper on the new deal, ruling out the chances of him departing when his short-term deal ends in January.

Moving forward

With Galloway out for the foreseeable, the door opens for another player to come into Lowe’s starting XI.

Lowe operated with a back three of Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr and James Wilson for their clash with Wigan Athletic. Other options at centre-back are pretty limited, so it awaits to be seen if the Pilgrims look to add another option during the January window.

Next up for Plymouth Argyle is an FA Cup clash with Rochdale. Lowe and co will be looking to put their poor League One form behind them as they look to progress to the third round of the competition.