Hartlepool United have turned to Graeme Lee as their new boss.

He has left his role as Middlesbrough Under-23s manager to take over the Pools.

Here are five players he could target from his former club-

Nathan Wood

The defender has spent the first-half of this season on loan in Scotland at Hibernian but has now been recalled by Middlesbrough. Hartlepool were interested in him in the last transfer window.

Connor Malley

He has made 70 appearances for Boro’s Under-23s so far in his career and has chipped in with eight goals and six assists. The midfielder has also spent time away on loan at Ayr United and Carlisle United to gain experience.

Williams Kokolo

The left-back moved to England in 2017 at the age of 16 having previously played for AS Monaco. He initially joined Sunderland before switching to the Riverside Stadium in March last year.

Ste Walker

He is currently on loan at Tranmere Rovers but isn’t getting much game time with the Merseyside outfit. The attacker has also had stints at MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra over recent seasons.

Hartlepool have been struggling for goals over recent weeks and he would give them something different in attack.

Sam Folarin

Lee will know all about him from his time with Boro and so could he potentially swoop for him this winter?

Folarin, 21, has made four first-team appearances so far in his career.