Millwall host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Just one point separates Millwall and Birmingham City in the middle of the Championship table, with the Lions in 10th-place and the Blues in 14th-place.

Lee Bowyer’s side are coming off the back of an inspiring 1-0 win at home to Blackpool, however, were winless in their three games prior to that.

Gary Rowett’s side are winless in their last four games, but aren’t in a place to worry as they sit just above mid-table.

Here we look at the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

In his recent press conference, Bowyer confirmed that experienced defender George Friend returned to training and showed signs that he is available to be selected after recovering from a hamstring injury.

💬 LB: "George Friend is back, so that is good to have another senior body with his experience. He has been a miss." pic.twitter.com/7PYwfA3lTn — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 2, 2021

According to BirminghamLive, midfielder Jordan James could be out with a cold, as Bowyer said that he is ‘praying he is going to be OK for Saturday’.

The Blues will be without midfield duo Gary Gardner and Ryan Woods, who are both serving a further two game suspension.

Remi Walker will also sit out the tie due to illness after only making the bench recently, as Maxime Colin is ‘getting closer’ to recovery.

Predicted XI

Sarkic (GK)

Sanderson

Roberts

Pedersen

Graham

Sunjic

McGree

Chong

Bela

Hogan

Deeney

Very little changes are expected the forced change of after a great result for the Blues last time out, as Jordan James may be replaced due to illness.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.