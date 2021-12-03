Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed midfielder Luke Berry is closing in on a return to full training after a spell out through a knee ligament injury.

After a strong start to the Championship campaign, Luton Town’s form has faltered somewhat over recent weeks.

The Hatters have dropped away from the play-off spots and down to 15th place, with their recent struggles coinciding with the absence of midfielder Luke Berry. The 29-year-old has been sidelined through a knee ligament injury since October 23rd, with the Hatters picking up only one win since.

However, manager Nathan Jones has provided an encouraging update on Berry’s road to recovery.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Luton Town boss was wary not to get ahead of himself but revealed the midfielder is closing in on a return to full training.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s pain-free and he’s doing more physical work, so that’s a good sign.

“He’s not back in full training yet, but he won’t be long. We’re hoping earlier (than a Christmas return), but we never know.

“We never count our chickens until they hatched.”

Berry’s campaign to date

After missing the first five games of the season, Berry announced his return to the side with a brace in Luton’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers back in September.

Overall, he has managed an impressive four goals and two assists in seven Championship games this season, with one of his best outings coming in the 5-0 win over Coventry City.

As he closes in on a return to action, Berry will be hoping to get back amongst the starting XI sooner rather than later as the Hatters bid to turn around their poor form of late.