Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Hunt, 21, is currently on loan at Grimsby Town and is catching the eye at Blundell Park.

Clubs in both the Premier League and Championship are believed to be keeping tabs on his progress.

The Sheffield-born man is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022) which has alerted potential suitors.

Career to date

Hunt joined Sheffield Wednesday at the age of seven and has since risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Owls handed him his first professional contract in February 2018 and he made his first-team debut in the August of the same year in a League Cup clash against Sunderland.

Hunt has since gone on to make a total of 14 senior appearances for Wednesday to date and saw his contract extended by a further year this past summer after their relegation to League One.

Grimsby spell

Grimsby Town came calling in August and he has since become a key player for the Mariners.

He has made 16 appearances for Paul Hurst’s side in all competitions so far.

His loan deal expires in January and Hunt is said to be wanted by clubs higher up the football pyramid.