Coventry City host West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

In one of the bigger ties in the Championship this weekend, 4th-placed West Brom are hosted by 6th-placed Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being so high up in the table, Baggies boss Valerien Ismael has been subject of pressure from some fans, as he will look to get his team back on track and fighting for the top two places.

Mark Robins’ side are unbeaten in their last four league outings, and have just one loss in their previous seven games.

Here we look at the latest West Brom team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

In a press conference this early afternoon, Ismael provided an injury update on his squad for the big tie tomorrow.

Long-serving winger Matt Phillips will not feature as he was hit with a hamstring injury.

Robert Snodgrass will also not be available with a back problem, whereas midfield duo Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby are suspended for this weekend’s tie.

Valerien Ismael just had his pre-Coventry presser. Matt Phillips is out with hamstring injury. Robert Snodgrass with a back problem. Obviously, Livermore and Molumby suspended but boss says he knows who he is going to play in central midfield… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) December 3, 2021

Furthermore, according to BirminghamLive, the following are all out with existing injuries: Kean Bryan (ACL), Kenneth Zohore (muscle) and Dara O’Shea (ankle).

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Kipre

Bartley

Clarke

Furlong

Mowatt

Reach

Townsend

Diangana

Grant

Robinson

With only one midfielder available to the Baggies manager, it will give him a headache when it comes to selecting the squad. Summer signing Adam Reach has played in midfield at points in his career, which is one of the options available in the middle of the park.

The game kicks-off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon, with the Sky Sports cameras on the two sides looking to climb even higher in the table.