Blackpool youngster Rob Apter has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Tangerines, it has been confirmed.

Apter, 18, has enjoyed an impressive spell with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Bamber Bridge in the early stages of this season.

The young midfielder has managed nine goals for Jamie Mulligan’s table-topping side, and his performances have now been rewarded with a new contract at Blackpool.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Tangerines have secured the long-term future of the Scottish U19s international.

Apter has put pen to paper on an initial two-and-a-half-year deal with Blackpool, running through until the summer of 2024. However, the option for a further 12 months is also included, potentially keeping him contracted to the Championship club until 2025.

The Tangerines’ plan for Apter

Earlier this week, Bamber Bridge boss Mulligan revealed that Blackpool were set to tie Apter down to a new deal to secure his future at Bloomfield Road.

Not only that, but Mulligan also opened up on the prospect’s immediate future, stating that the club are keen to see Apter tested at a higher level. It opens the door for the young midfielder to make a fresh loan move to another non-league club higher up the ladder once his time with Brig comes to an end, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Apter has already made two senior appearances for Blackpool, providing an assist in his league debut against Wigan Athletic during the 2020/21 season.