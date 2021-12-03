Former Gillingham, Stevenage and Leyton Orient man Charlie Lee has retired from the game.

The midfielder has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 34, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Lee made 542 appearances altogether and scored 50 goals.

He has most recently been playing for National League South side Billericay Town.

Early career

Lee started out at Tottenham Hotspur but never made a senior appearance for the London side.

Instead, he had a loan spell away as a youngster to Millwall before Peterborough United snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2007.

Football League days

He spent four years with the Posh before moving to Gillingham.

Lee then became a key player for the Gills and made 111 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals to help them gain promotion to League One during that time.

Stevenage lured him away from Kent in 2014 and he had three years at Broadhall Way before dropping into non-league for the first time.

National League stints

Leyton Orient signed him after they were relegated from League Two and he had two seasons with the O’s in the National League.

He played 46 times for the London club before recent stints at Yeovil Town and Billericay.

Lee has now retired from the game and it will be interesting to see what he does next.