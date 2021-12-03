Sheffield United have recalled Oliver Arblaster from his loan at Bradford Park Avenue.

Sheffield United have announced the news on their official development team Twitter account.

Arblaster, 17, made five appearances in the National League North.

The teenager was given the green light to leave in late October to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has now returned to Bramall Lane and will link back up with the club’s development squad.

Career to date

Arsblaster has risen up through the academy at Sheffield United and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He made the step up into the Under-18s last year and has since also represented England at that level too.

Bradford Park Avenue situation

His loan to Bradford Park Avenue will have been a learning curve for him and the Blades will be hoping it has helped his development.

They are currently 18th in the league table after a tough start to the season and have won just three times in 14 games.

Former Bradford City defender Mark Bower is their manager and they have a couple of ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Mitchell Lund and Oli Johnson.

What now?

It will be interesting to see if Sheffield United decide to keep Arblaster in their youth sides for now or loan him back out somewhere else.