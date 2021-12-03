Middlesbrough host Swansea City at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to make up ground on the Championship top six.

Middlesbrough sit in 12th position in the table and are seven points off the play-off places, whereas Swansea are a point ahead of their opponents and are in ninth.

Chris Wilder got his first win as Boro boss last time out, winning 2-1 away at Huddersfield, and he will be hoping to build on this against Russell Martin’s side.

Swansea lost at home to Reading last weekend and so they will want to bounce back to winning ways tomorrow.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton predicted the outcome of the game.

He backed Middlesbrough to achieve back-to-back wins and for Wilder to get his first home win at his new club. He predicted a 2-1 victory for Boro over the Swans.

Both sides go into the game with no fresh injury concerns. Middlesbrough do have several players out long-term, but they will be able to welcome back two key first-team players in midfielder Martin Payero and central-defender Dael Fry.

Swansea reported today that they have a fully-fit squad and so there will be no absentees.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough were impressive in their last outing, and they even put in two solid home performances under Wilder prior to the win over Huddersfield, only to get one point out of those two games.

The Huddersfield victory proved that they can turn good performances into wins and so it is easy to see why Prutton has predicted such an outcome.

Swansea, like Middlesbrough, have been inconsistent of late and so the result could go either way.