Nottingham Forest host Peterborough United in the Championship this weekend.

Steve Cooper’s side are without a win in their last three games, which have all been draws to West Brom, Reading and Luton Town.

Darren Ferguson’s side are winless in their previous six league games as they continue their tough start to the new campaign following promotion from League One last season.

Here we look at the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

According to NottinghamshireLive, Jordi Osei-Tutu was set to join in on training on Monday this week, however, this weekend could be too early for the young full-back to make a return after training with his parent club, Arsenal.

Sheffield United loanee left-back Max Lowe will be unavailable this weekend as he was hit with a groin strain in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw against Reading which will keep him out for two months.

Young centre-half Loic Mbe Soh is also facing time out on the side-lines as he picked up a thigh injury in training in September. The former PSG man was set to return after the international break, but suffered a further blow in the same area and won’t feature anytime soon..

Brazilian centre-back Rodrigo Ely is yet to make his Reds debut since signing in the summer. The 28-year-old has suffered multiple set backs since joining, the recent one being a muscle injury, which will force him to sit out this weekend.

Jack Colback will return from suspension.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

McKenna

Figueiredo

Worrall

Spence

Yates

Garner

Bong

Lolley

Johnson

Grabban

Joe Lolley will be looking to start after coming on as a substitute in the recent 0-0 draw with West Brom. Elsewhere though it should remain a relatively unchanged side for Cooper who continues to improve this Nottingham Forest side following Chris Hughton’s departure earlier this season.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.