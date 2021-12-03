Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed he enquired about Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle earlier this season.

Dwight Gayle has seen limited game time with Newcastle United this season and is now being linked with a move to the Championship.

West Brom and Nottingham Forest are both said to be eyeing a loan move ahead of January, with the Magpies looking to include an obligation to buy in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

Now, Key Peterborough United figure Barry Fry has made an interesting revelation regarding the Newcastle striker.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed he spoke with Steve Bruce earlier this season regarding Gayle, though there was “no chance” of him being allowed to leave due to injuries at St. James’ Park.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I did speak to Steve Bruce about Dwight when he was Newcastle manager earlier this season.

“But at that point, they had so many injuries there was no chance he would be allowed to leave.”

Fry went on to acknowledge the fresh rumours regarding Championship interest in Gayle, backing West Brom to secure a deal.

“It looks like he will leave now, but it won’t be to return to us,” he said.

“There’s no chance of that.

“It’s a lovely thought, but he’s on upwards of £50k a week and we couldn’t afford to pay him £5k. West Brom are keen on Dwight and I would expect that’s where he will end up if they can agree a deal on his wages.”

What next for Gayle?

Just the thought of a romantic reunion with Gayle is an exciting one for Peterborough United, but sadly, a thought is all it will be.

Newcastle will be looking to send the striker to a club that have the financial power to sign him permanently in the summer if possible, so it will be interesting to see if either West Brom or Nottingham Forest can strike a deal.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see further interest in the former Posh star emerge either, given his impressive track record in the Championship.