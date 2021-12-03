Charlton Athletic are in FA Cup action tonight away at Gateshead.

Charlton Athletic are making the long trip up north as they prepare to lock horns with non-league opponents.

The Addicks will be backed by around 300 to 400 fans in the North East this evening (see tweet below).

💬 Jacko: "I can't thank them enough for their support" Around 3-400 Addicks are making the 600-mile trip to Gateshead this evening 👏 Thank you for your incredible support. Have a safe journey and we'll see you up there! 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/NdfiJ82IvL — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 3, 2021

Johnnie Jackson’s side have been in decent form recently and will be eager to reach the third round of the cup.

Gateshead insight

The non-league side are managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson and have some ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Adam Campbell and Luke Williams.

They beat Altrincham from the league above to reach the second round of the competition.

Gateshead are currently 5th in the National League North after a solid start to the season.

They were sat in 10th place last term when the campaign was curtailed.

Key players

Their top scorer is attacker Macauely Langstaff, who has chipped in with eight goals so far. He has previously played for Blyth Spartans and York City in the past.

Another one to watch is former Hull City midfielder Greg Olley as he played a couple of times for the Tigers’ first-team during his time in East Yorkshire.

Potential banana skin

Charlton won’t want to be on the receiving end of an upset and it will be interesting to see what sort of line-up Jackson decides to put out.

Kick-off is 7:45 (GMT).