Portsmouth loan man Mahlon Romeo’s temporary deal with the club includes no recall clause for a January return to Millwall, it has emerged.

Mahlon Romeo’s loan move to Portsmouth has been a big success so far.

The 26-year-old has nailed down a starting spot at Fratton Park since joining from Millwall on a temporary basis. Romeo has featured 18 times across all competitions, chipping in with one assist and helping keep five clean sheets along the way.

However, some nerves may have arose among Pompey faithful when Millwall boss Gary Rowett failed to rule out a January recall for Romeo.

But now, The News has reported that despite Rowett’s recent comments, the Championship club don’t have a recall clause included in the full-back’s loan deal with Portsmouth. Not only that, but FIFA rules mean Romeo can’t play for a third club this season, limiting him to only Millwall and Pompey, ruling out the chances of him moving elsewhere in January.

Kicking on at Fratton Park

Having starred in Portsmouth’s impressive turnaround, Romeo will be determined to maintain the momentum as Danny Cowley’s side propel themselves towards the play-off spots.

Portsmouth are undefeated in seven League One games, winning their last four games against Wycombe Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln City and Gillingham.

This weekend gives them a break from league action as they face Harrogate Town in the FA Cup Second Round. However, they return to third-tier action on Tuesday, with a tough test against Sheffield Wednesday awaiting.