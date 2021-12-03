Rotherham United take on Stockport County tonight in the FA Cup tonight.

Rotherham United welcome the National League side to the New York Stadium this evening with a place in the third round up for grabs.

The visitors have been in fine form under new boss Dave Challinor, who left League Two side Hartlepool to move to Edgeley Park last month.

Stockport beat Bolton Wanderers in the previous round and are looking to cause another upset.

‘Great marker’…

Challinor has spoken highly of their opponents Rotherham and has said, as per reporter Sam Byrne on Twitter (see tweet below).

#StockportCounty boss Dave Challinor on Rotherham Utd: “They’re a great marker for what we want to achieve as a club.” “They’re deservedly top of L1 and, for me, will likely be in the Championship next year. An excellent side, and we know we’ll have to work our socks off.” #rufc pic.twitter.com/ukjANQ63r4 — Sam Byrne (@_SByrne) December 2, 2021

The Hatters’ manager sees the Millers as a ‘great marker’ for his side and believes they will get promoted this term.

Rotherham situation

Paul Warne’s side have been flying in the league recently and are currently joint-top alongside Wigan Athletic.

They were relegated from the Championship last term but are eyeing an immediate return.

The Yorkshire side have a distraction from the league tonight but are in for a potentially tough game.

Stockport situation

Stockport have ambitious plans to return to the Football League and have made some eye-catching signings over recent times such as Paddy Madden, Antoni Sarcevic, Oli Crankshaw and Scott Quigley.

They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and will be supported by a sold-out away end.